G&S Capital LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 177,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.32. 3,624,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.61. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

