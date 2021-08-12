-$0.01 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.26). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,849. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4,996.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,448 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

