$2.27 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report $2.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $14.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.56 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMTX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 101,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.