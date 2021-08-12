$153.81 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce $153.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.82 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $122.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $598.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of KNSL traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 403,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after acquiring an additional 273,136 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

