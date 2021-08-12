Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to post $340.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $351.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.21 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.88. The stock had a trading volume of 948,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $128.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,314 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

