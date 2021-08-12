Ubiq One Day Volume Reaches $9,249.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $9,249.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,590.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.57 or 0.06883846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $615.54 or 0.01380409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00376406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00137349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00582470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00349414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00309299 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UBQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.