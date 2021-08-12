G&S Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after acquiring an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after acquiring an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after purchasing an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

ITW stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.58. The stock had a trading volume of 599,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

