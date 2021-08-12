Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,873. Femasys has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

In other news, Director John Dyett acquired 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $691,755.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.45 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

