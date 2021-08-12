Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAA. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. raised their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of UAA stock remained flat at $$25.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

