InsaneCoin (INSN) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $250,459.14 and $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00403725 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003486 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.14 or 0.00952716 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,648,503 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

