G&S Capital LLC Sells 15,779 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up 3.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 2.44% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,867. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51.

