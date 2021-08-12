Frontier Market Capitalization Achieves $58.34 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and $54.15 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00056385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.38 or 0.00885617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00111739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

