Hardy Reed LLC Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $446.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,709,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $447.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

