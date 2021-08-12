GWM Advisors LLC Has $25.17 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $25,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.52. 904,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.48.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

