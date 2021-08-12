GWM Advisors LLC Has $23.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.98. The stock had a trading volume of 862,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,480. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

