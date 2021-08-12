Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $367.53. 25,265,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

