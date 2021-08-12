GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,817,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,716. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $250.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

