Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.840 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of MTRN traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.28. 66,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,164. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

