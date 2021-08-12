$118.14 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report $118.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.07 million and the highest is $119.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $116.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $471.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

NYSE FR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

