Ouroboros (OURO) Achieves Market Cap of $15,617.08

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 66.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ouroboros has a market cap of $15,617.08 and approximately $5,120.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00146612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00156309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,464.30 or 0.99625651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00874147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

