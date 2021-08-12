Pillar (PLR) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Pillar has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $166,021.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.00882428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00111323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

