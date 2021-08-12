Balancer (BAL) One Day Volume Tops $58.03 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $173.58 million and $58.03 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $25.00 or 0.00056009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.00882428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00111323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

