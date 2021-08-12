Zacks: Brokerages Expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.12. FireEye reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FEYE shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,837,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth approximately $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FireEye by 127.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FireEye by 30.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,534,254 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $71,463,000 after purchasing an additional 831,548 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 4,391,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

