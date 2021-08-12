The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $31,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

