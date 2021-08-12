Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after buying an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 566,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of UCTT traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,673. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.