GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Accenture by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,036,000 after purchasing an additional 376,605 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.76. 899,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

