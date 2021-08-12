CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

CTS traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. 102,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.70.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

