Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

TNC stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $73.36. 42,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,546. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

