Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 81,377 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 410.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $266.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

