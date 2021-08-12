Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $2,653,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.00.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $510.61. 345,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,472. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $472.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

