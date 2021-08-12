Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.52. 868,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,402. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $164.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.41.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.