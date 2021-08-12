Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.34

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $7.21. Inpex shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 37,392 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 13.74%.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

