Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.14

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.14 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 836,879 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.19.

In other news, insider William Tuffy acquired 9,240 shares of Revolution Bars Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,032.80 ($2,655.87).

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

