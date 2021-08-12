Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.98 ($9.39).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of SHA remained flat at $€7.52 ($8.84) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 284,325 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.62. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

