Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $820.62

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 820.62 ($10.72) and traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 821 ($10.73), with a volume of 275,065 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 821.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £831.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

