nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.26 Million

Brokerages predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will report $72.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.51 million to $73.00 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $61.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $274.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.10 million to $281.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $320.29 million, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $333.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LASR. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 216,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.