PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,512.20 ($19.76). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.60), with a volume of 371 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £646.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,600.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.