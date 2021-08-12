TenX Achieves Market Cap of $15.58 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. TenX has a market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

