Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after buying an additional 350,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after acquiring an additional 280,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet stock traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,705. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

