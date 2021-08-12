Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 5,665 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. TPI Composites comprises about 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after buying an additional 161,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $63,062.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $574,532.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.41. 304,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

