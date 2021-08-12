BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.

Shares of BWAY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. 48,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 million, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

BWAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

