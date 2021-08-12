Hardy Reed LLC Sells 210 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $334.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,788. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

