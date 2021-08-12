Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Announces Earnings Results

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GRAY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 326,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

