Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.38 million.

ELVT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 174,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.71.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,820.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,617 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elevate Credit stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

