Horizon Financial Services LLC Invests $32,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.95. 55,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.