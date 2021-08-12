Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.60 Million

Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post $72.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.40 million. Banc of California reported sales of $59.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $281.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $283.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $343.20 million, with estimates ranging from $339.70 million to $346.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,584,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 257,788 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.23. 123,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,890. The stock has a market cap of $923.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

