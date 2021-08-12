Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to report sales of $76.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.36 million and the highest is $77.36 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $316.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $322.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $349.39 million, with estimates ranging from $348.52 million to $350.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALYA. Desjardins lifted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.24.

Shares of ALYA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 61,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,974. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alithya Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alithya Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 30.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

