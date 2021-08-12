Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price at $15.83

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of analysts have commented on RLJ shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RLJ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 873,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

