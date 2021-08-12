Horizon Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,919,000 after purchasing an additional 938,405 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,820,000 after purchasing an additional 502,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

