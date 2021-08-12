Horizon Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

PGHY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

